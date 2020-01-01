Broke Gor Mahia sweating over Ksh810,000 bill after losing 6-0 to CR Belouizdad

The Kenyan outfit is supposed to leave North Africa for Kenya on Monday evening and any delay will see them miss their flight

are sweating over a bill amounting to Ksh 810,000 to be paid to the Algerian hotel they have been staying in.

K'Ogalo have been in the hotel since December 25 and after playing CR Belouizdad in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf , a match they eventually lost 6-0, they were scheduled to leave on Monday, December 28 at 17:00 EAT.

"Chairman Ambrose Rachier called me early this morning and echoed what senior [Francis] Wasuna just told us about the challenges of leaving the hotel," read part of the communication from a Gor Mahia official to other members and obtained by Goal.

More teams

"Dolfina [Odhiambo] herself just called me and said the hotel is adamant that they will only accept credit card payment.

"This is a unique position. I urge that we act immediately as any delay will mean losing the flight as well."

Our source from the club has explained to Goal why it will be tough for the club to get anything from the ministry on Monday.

"After handing in the invoice, they could have made a follow up to ensure the monies are released," the source added.

"The ministry has made it clear the monies cannot be released on Monday and since the Embassy in is closed for the holiday, it means another alternative has to be used.

"Someone has to try and send the cash to the hotel before the departure time, or else the team might miss the flight back to Kenya."

Efforts to reach chairman Ambrose Rachier for comment bore no fruits as our calls went unanswered.

K'Ogalo have a huge task of overturning the 6-0 loss in the second leg to make it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Article continues below

On Saturday night, the Great Chabab scored their goals through Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo during a thoroughly one-sided encounter.

K'Ogalo came into the match without the services of their influential captain Kenneth Muguna, midfielder Bernard Ondiek and Nicholas Kipkirui. The first two were nursing injuries while the former Zoo FC man had family issues.

The East African charges have never made it to the group stage of the competition.