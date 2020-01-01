Broke Gor Mahia still stranded ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz clash

K'Ogalo players downed tools protesting unpaid dues and it is not clear whether they will play this weekend

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions are still stranded in Nairobi ahead of their tricky league fixture away against Kakamega .

The players are on a go-slow and have not trained since Tuesday protesting their unpaid dues, blaming management for making empty promises. According to a senior player who did not wish to be named, no communication has been made regarding their game which is scheduled for Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

"We are still in Nairobi and in the dark regarding our game against Homeboyz," the source told Goal on Saturday.

"Neither the club's management nor the technical bench has communicated to us on the logistics. But again, we need to be paid as well we cannot go and play on an empty stomach."

Despite not training, the player believes they will still win against the second-placed team if they manage to travel.

"Once we are sorted, we will do our job on the pitch effectively and win against Homeboyz. They are no match for us despite their good form in the league," he concluded.

K'Ogalo won at home 3-0 and the Nicholas Muyoti led charges will be hoping to avenge the loss.