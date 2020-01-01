Broke Gor Mahia players receive sh3000 from the fans

The club management had promised to pay the players last week but once again failed to deliver

players were paid sh3000 each from fans under the Augmentin umbrella on Saturday, an initiative formed to reward the players during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have been struggling to pay the players after their main sponsors SportPesa left at the beginning of the season.

Two weeks ago, K'Ogalo players were given sh3000 each to buy groceries, something which some of the players regarded as an insult.

Augmentin had promised to help the team as far as possible and as one senior player revealed, they received an equal amount on Saturday to help them purchase needed groceries.

"This week we expected the club to pay us at least one month's salary as promised but it did not happen," the source intimated to Goal on Sunday.

"However yesterday [Saturday], we received sh3000 again but this time was from a different source, our fans, and we appreciate.

"The club has promised to send us some money next week so let us wait, though we cannot trust each word from them owing to past experience."

On Saturday, club captain Kenneth Muguna publicly explained the team is not happy with empty promises made by the club.

"It is high time Gor Mahia started respecting the players because we are the reason why the team exists," Muguna told Goal.

"They keep lying to us about our payment which should not be the case. We have given our best despite the situation and we are comfortably leading the KPL, so why is the management not treating us with the respect we deserve?

"Why always give us false promises? We are human beings and this hurts; we need better treatment. We just want our pay."

Goal understands many players are owed salaries stretching back to last year.