Broke Gor Mahia players down tools ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz clash

The defending champions have not trained despite having a crucial game against second-placed side in the top-tier

players are on a go-slow protesting unpaid dues which have accumulated since late 2019.

K'Ogalo have not trained since Tuesday despite having a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday. A senior player who did not wish to be named, stated the officials are not frank with them which is even more hurting.

"Since Tuesday we have not had a training session together as a team," a source revealed to Goal on Friday.

"The management keeps on promising they will pay us week in week out but they do not honour their promise. So we decided to stay at home because we do not have even the needed money for transport as well as basic needs.

"So far, we have no communication from the management, but if nothing is done I do not think we will play our Sunday's game."

Our efforts to reach K'Ogalo Team Manager Jolawi Abondo proved futile as his cellphone went unanswered.

Despite their current financial woes, Gor Mahia are doing well on the pitch and are third on the KPL table with 32 points, two points behind leaders FC who have played three games more.