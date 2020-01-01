Broke AFC Leopards set to unveil new bus and title sponsor

Ingwe official reveals to Goal they will have a new bus for the senior team and could also unveil a sponsor in coming weeks

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed the club will unveil a new team bus in due course.

Shikanda says the bus which was promised by CS for Devolution Eugine Wamalwa during the club’s fundraiser last year, has already landed in Mombasa and will be handed over to the team upon being cleared from the port.

“The new bus is already in and we are just waiting for clearance before we can officially unveil it for the senior team to use,” Shikanda told Goal on Wednesday.

“It is already at the port in Mombasa, it was a pledge from Wamalwa during our fundraiser months ago and I want to thank him for coming through to help this great club.”

Asked on where they will take the old bus, Shikanda told Goal: “The old bus will now be a property of the youth team, they are also part of us and they have been struggling to honour matches, especially away matches, so we will pass the bus to them for use.”

Shikanda also promised the team is inching closer to get a sponsor and thanked the players for understanding the situation which has seen them go for six months without salary.

“My players have not been paid for the past five months, this is the sixth month but I want to thank them for understanding the situation and for the efforts they are making to give the team results,” Shikanda continued.

“I don’t know if I could have persevered for that long if I was a player but one thing I know; they are giving their best knowing good things are soon coming up.

“We are doing our best to settle their dues and next month we will have a new sponsor in place, all I can say the talks are at an advanced stage.”

Despite the financial troubles, Ingwe are currently sitting seventh on the 16-team table after amassing 28 points from 18 matches and will take on Kisumu All-Stars in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.