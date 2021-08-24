Broke AFC Leopards receive pre-season boost ahead of new campaign

Ingwe have been struggling financially despite finishing fourth in the concluded league season

The 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions AFC Leopards have received a shot in the arm after 748 Air Services Limited donated Ksh. 700,000 for their pre-season preparations.

Ingwe finished the 2020/21 campaign in the fourth position after collecting 48 points from the 32 matches they played.

The Patrick Aussems-led charges won 15 matches, drawing six and losing 11, and went on to score 37 goals, conceding 31 in the process. Their financial situation has been dire and the money is a timely boost for the team.

With the 2021/22 campaign set to begin on September 26, early preparations for teams will be vital and it is the reason why Leopards are aiming at ensuring they start theirs soonest.

What has been said?

"Our Chairman Mr. Ahmed Jibril made a contribution of Ksh. 700,000 to AFC Leopards. The donation was delivered to AFC Leopards Chairman Dr. Dan Shikanda. With this contribution, the team’s infrastructural commitment in their preparation for the upcoming league will be secured," 748 Air Services confirmed on their official social media platform.

The team also managed to reach the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they lost to their bitter rivals Gor Mahia in the shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Our Chairman Mr. Ahmed Jibril made a contribution of Ksh. 700,000 to @AFCLeopards

Why the donation is welcome to Ingwe

The financial situation at the club means several players are set to leave after the end of the season.

Elvis Rupia, who is their star player, is hunted by champions Tusker FC. The towering attacker did not want to extend his contract with the local giants, and the former Wazito and Nzoia Sugar striker emerged as Leopards' top scorer in the just-concluded season with 17 goals.



Clyde Senaji, another player whose contract with Ingwe ended in June, is also among the new players set to be unveiled at Ruaraka. Senaji, a utility player who can play as a central midfielder or a centre-back, had been linked with KCB, but he is now all but set to return to Tusker.

The club was also fined Ksh. 6 million by the FKF for failing to honour their league match against Gor Mahia on July 31.