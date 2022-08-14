Brobbey: Ghana prospect with an assist as Ajax thump Groningen

The forward created a second-half chance that helped the home side extend their lead

Ghana prospect Brian Brobbey registered an assist as Ajax picked up a 6-1 win over Groningen in an Eredivisie match on Sunday at Johan Cruijif ArenA.

Brobbey produced the assist that helped Kenneth Taylor score Ajax’s fifth goal as they thumped the visiting side. It is the second assist of the season for the 20-year-old forward after he registered another against Fortuna Sittard on August 6, when Ajax won 3-2 as they started the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Steven Bergwijn, with an assist from Devyne Rensch, gave Ajax the lead in the fourth minute before Cyril Ngonge equalized for the visitors in the 10th minute.

As Edson Alvarez created the pass, Antony dos Santos scored the second to help Ajax regain their lead in the 28th minute. Bergwijn registered his brace in the 45th minute as Antony played a key role when he created the pass for the goal.

Bergwijn earned his afternoon hat-trick with a goal scored in the 57th minute before Ajax stretched their lead in the 66th minute when Taylor found the back of the net.

Steven Berghuis scored the sixth goal for the Eredivisie giants from the spot in the 88th minute to collect the three points and condemn Groningen to a heavy defeat.

Ghana midfielder Mohamed Kudus came on in the 84th minute for Dusan Tadic. Other changes for Ajax saw Davy Klaassen, Lorenzo Lucca, Berghuis and Perr Schuurs come on for Taylor, Brobbey, Bergwijn, and Rensch, respectively.

Groningen’s changes involved Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Ramon Lundqvist, Laros Duarte, Tomas Suslov, and Ngonge, who made way for Paulos Abraham, Ragnar Oratmangoen, Patrick Joosten, Luciano Valente, and Liam van Gelderen.

Ajax will be looking for their third consecutive victory when they entertain Sparta Rotterdam on August 21 during the league’s matchday three action.