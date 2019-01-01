Bring on the challenge, Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga quips after Afcon draw

The former Gor Mahia striker has to be at his best to help the Stars shine at the 2019 Afcon tournament

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has declared his readiness for the upcoming finals in .

was drawn in Group C alongside , and and Olunga, in a small statement on his Facebook account, said he is ready for the big test ahead.

Algeria and Senegal, according to Fifa Rankings, are placed way above Kenya while Tanzania are the only team below Stars.

“To be the best you have to compete with the best. Looking forward to the challenge ahead,” Olunga said.

Kenya also faced the Teranga Lions in their last Afcon appearance in 2004 and lost 3-0 in the second match of the group stage.

During the qualifiers, Senegal topped Group A without losing a single match while drawing one and winning five. It’s closest rival, Madagascar, trailed by three points to qualify too.

Senegal boast several well-known players, including ’s Sadio Mane and ’s Kalidou Koulibally.

Article continues below

Algeria, who have Riyadh Mahrez and Islam Slimani in their team, topped Group D with three wins, two draws, and a loss.

Kenya, on the other hand, won against at home and Ethiopia to qualify as the second best team in Group F.

They had lost the opening match against Sierra Leone but the West African country was later suspended by Fifa for alleged government interference.