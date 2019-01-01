Bring on Harambee Stars again, ex-Ghana keeper quips ahead of Afcon draw

Ghana and Kenya were grouped together in the Afcon qualifiers, with the Black Stars finishing above the Harambee Stars

Former goalkeeper Abukari Damba says he wants as one of their opponents at the .

Damba, who played in the Afcon finals in 1992, said that he wants the Black Stars to be pooled together with the Harambee Stars so that they can ‘show Kenya where they belong'.

Damba was referring to the 1-0 defeat Kenya inflicted on the Black Stars in Nairobi in a Group F qualifying match.

Kenya also managed to frustrate them in Accra in the final group match, but the West African nation pulled off a 1-0 win in the dying moments of that game following a goalkeeping error.

Prior to Friday's Afcon draw in Eqypt, former Ghana coach Damba said that he wants Ghana to teach Kenya a football lesson.

“In Pot 3, I would not mind who we face. But if I am pushed, I will pick Kenya. They are people that I'll love us to meet and whip them properly so that they understand their level (where they belong),” Damba told Goal.

“The Afcon is the finest tournament on the continent and as the draw gets closer, there are a lot of expectations.

"We are hungry for the trophy but my only disappointment is that Ghana is not among the top seeds due to the use of the Fifa rankings."

Kenya are in Pot 3 alongside , , Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar. Ghana are in Pot 2 where DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, , Guinea, are also seeded.