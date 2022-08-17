The 59-year-old believes the Gers would have performed better than they did with the Super Eagle in their starting XI

Former Rangers player Ally McCoist has pleaded with the Scottish Premiership side to re-sign defender Leon Balogun after watching them draw 2-2 against PSV Eindhoven in their Uefa Champions League play-off first leg meeting on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Nigeria international left the Gers after the expiry of his contract on June 3. Balogun had joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 before extending his contract in 2021, and made 65 appearances for the club.

McCoist has revealed why he would like to see the Super Eagle brought back to the club.

"I mentioned that before the first goal, Rangers looked small," McCoist said as quoted by Daily Record. "PSV looked big, and I thought set plays were going to be important. James [Sands] isn't a natural centre-back, would Balogun have made a difference?

"He's sitting up in the stands watching Rangers on Saturday, I'm not sure I would have let him go. Souttar has injuries, you know, Helander, obviously.

"Perhaps there is [a case to bring Balogun back], it's not hindsight, I was surprised to see him go, I really was. I tell you what, we could have done with him tonight. He's got height, he's got a presence, and scored goals in Europe."

During the fixture, Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare put the visiting Dutch side ahead before Antonio Colak levelled matters for the Gers. Tom Lawrence thought he had scored the winner for Rangers but Armando Obispo later restored parity.

On Saturday, Balogun was in the stands at Ibrox Stadium as the Gers defeated St. Johnstone 4-0 in their third fixture of the top-flight.