Brimah: Ghana goalkeeper poised for Spanish Cup upset against Deportivo Alaves

Ghana shot-stopper Razak Brimah is determined to help Linares Deportivo shock Deportivo Alaves in their clash in the Spanish Cup on Tuesday.





The two sides are set for a showdown in the second round of the cup competition at Estadio Municipal de Linarejos.





A win by lower division side Linares will rank among the most surprising results of the championship this term, considering Alaves’ status as an elite division outfit in La Liga.





"Our coach and the technical team firmly believe that we can beat Alaves in the Copa Del Rey. In fact, winning the Copa del Rey is a realistic target and I don't see Alaves stopping us to achieve this aim even though they are a very good side,” Brimah said ahead of the big game.





"Linares Deportivo playing Alaves in the Copa Del Rey is a confidence-boosting match so as the goalkeeper, I will ensure I keep a clean sheet in that game.





"My target for the season is to keep on with my fine form and I know Alaves cannot stand us.”





Linares reached the second round of the competition by accounting for Gimnastic Tarragona in the first round.





Alaves, on the other hand, saw off lower-division fold Unami to book a ticket in the current round.





While hoping to lead his club to victory, Brimah will have an eye on making a late impression on Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac as the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon beckons.





The No.1 goalkeeper for the Black Stars at Afcon 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, the 34-year-old has been away from the international scene since the fateful tournament where the West Africans came mighty close to ruling the continent.





Following a 0-0 draw after extra-time, the game headed into a penalty shoot-out where the Ivorians ran out 9-8 victors, Brimah missing Ghana’s last kick to hand out the cup.





At the upcoming tournament in Cameroon, the Black Stars, who are looking for their first title since 1982, have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage.