Brighton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool will take on Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Reds have just one win from their last four outings and will be hoping to get their season back on track with progress in the FA Cup.
Brighton, quite spectacularly, are above Liverpool in the Premier League table this season after 19 matches. They beat Jurgen Klopp's team 3-0 in their last league outing and followed that up with a 2-2 draw away from home against Leicester. They would love a repeat of that home game win at the weekend.
Brighton vs Liverpool date & kick-off time
Game:
Brighton vs Liverpool
Date:
January 29, 2023
Kick-off:
8:30am ET, 1:30pm GMT, 7.00pm IST
Venue:
Falmer Stadium
How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is being telecast on ITV and STV.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the FA Cup broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
ITV 1, STV
ITVX, STV Player
India
Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Brighton team news & squad
Adam Lallana won't be able to face his former team after he suffered an injury during Brighton's draw with Leicester.
Lallana will join long-term absentees Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte on the treatment table.
Moises Caicedo is technically available for selection but following a recent turn of events regarding Arsenal, his participation is doubtful.
Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele, McGill
Defenders
Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
Midfielders
Gilmour, Mac Allister, March, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Caicedo, Gross
Forwards
Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson
Liverpool team news & squad
Jurgen Klopp will be without several of his main players including Fabio Carvalho, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino for the FA Cup clash against Brighton.
The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez, who was on the bench for the draw against Chelsea last week, could make their way back into the starting lineup.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders
Fabinho, Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic
Forwards
Firmino, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez