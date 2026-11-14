Brighton ready to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for £12m-rated 18-year-old Brazilian defensive sensation ahead of January window

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for Atletico Mineiro centre-back Vitao ahead of the January transfer window. The 18-year-old Brazilian defender is valued at around £12 million by his boyhood club following an impressive breakthrough campaign in South America.

Advertisement

Seagulls enter South American chase

According to TEAMtalk, the Seagulls are prepared to make a serious push for Vitao as clubs across England, Spain, France and Italy track his rapid rise. Having progressed through the youth ranks at Mineiro, the teenage centre-half has long been viewed internally as a talent capable of reaching Europe's elite. His composed displays at senior level have now placed him firmly on the radar of several heavyweights.

Breakthrough campaign sparks valuation benchmark

Despite his young age, the academy graduate has already racked up 18 appearances across all competitions for the Belo Horizonte outfit during an eye-catching breakthrough season in senior football. Nine of those outings have come in the Brazilian top flight, where he has also chipped in with one goal while performing consistently at a high level at the back.

The report states that his employers would ideally like to retain his services until the summer of 2027, yet club chiefs anticipate formal approaches from Europe's top five leagues over the coming weeks. Meeting their £12m valuation in the New Year would make the promising youngster one of the most expensive sales in the Brazilian club's history.

European heavyweights monitor youth international

Renowned for unearthing emerging footballing gems from South America, recruitment chiefs on the south coast have monitored the defender's trajectory closely for a lengthy period. However, securing his signature will be far from straightforward given the calibre of continental rivals circling ahead of the upcoming winter transfer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

South American scouts representing Los Blancos have watched the Brazil Under-20 international in action on multiple occasions, while the Blaugrana, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also keeping close tabs on his progress. With so many elite sides watching him closely, officials at the Amex Stadium know they must move swiftly if they are to win the race for a deal.

Contractual security shapes winter negotiations

For now, Vitao remains fully focused on maintaining his domestic form and continuing his development in his homeland this season. Mineiro hold a strong negotiating position after tying the teenager down to a new contract in January that runs until 2028, ensuring he stays secure until a suitable offer arrives. Even so, a switch to European football appears inevitable soon as Brighton prepare their winter move.