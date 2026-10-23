Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler breaks silence on Man Utd links as Michael Carrick faces Old Trafford axe

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Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has firmly rejected speculation linking him with the Manchester United job amid Michael Carrick's struggles at Old Trafford. The German manager insists he remains entirely focused on his current project and will not abandon the strong foundations built at his current club.

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Hurzeler focused on Brighton project

Hurzeler has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Brighton amid growing speculation regarding the managerial position at United. The German coach has attracted interest from Old Trafford as pressure mounts on current boss Carrick following a dismal run of form. The Red Devils are reportedly exploring alternatives to Carrick, who is winless in his last seven matches. However, Hurzeler remains steadfast in his dedication to his current employers.

The Brighton manager signed a new long-term contract in May, tying him to the club until 2029. This lengthy agreement means any potential departure would require a massive compensation fee.

Rejecting the Old Trafford rumours

Addressing the media on Friday, Hurzeler made it clear that he will not be distracted by outside noise. He emphasised his commitment to the demanding schedule of his current role.

"I’m fully focused on my job here," Hurzeler told a press conference. "I’ve got no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days."

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The manager also offered words of support for his United counterpart, saying: "I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick and the job he has done at Manchester United the last season. He’s a great human being, a great personality, and I really respect him. There’s nothing more to say about that."

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Building a strong team connection

Hurzeler expressed a deep sense of loyalty to the environment he has cultivated. He highlighted the strong relationships formed with his squad and coaching staff over recent years.

"I’m really privileged to be here," Hurzeler added. "I’m part of a journey and I still have this feeling when I go to bed that we are not finished with our journey. I always emphasise that I’m not 100 per cent satisfied and happy with where we are, there are still improvements to make.

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"It’s a people business. Making a people business out of this pressure business is something I don’t take for granted and something I won’t throw away that fast."

A difficult trip to Liverpool

Brighton are enjoying a stellar domestic campaign, currently sitting third in the Premier League table. They have collected 16 points from their opening seven fixtures, a run which included a commanding victory over Arsenal and a Carabao Cup triumph over the Red Devils.

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However, Hurzeler will be looking for a sharp response from his team following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Jablonec in the Europa Conference League. The squad must now prepare for a demanding away fixture. Brighton will travel to Anfield this weekend to face a fifth-placed Liverpool side, while Carrick leads United against Bournemouth on Sunday.