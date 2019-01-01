‘Bright future for Kenya!’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars and Uganda draw

The Kenyan fans have taken Twitter to praise Harambee Stars' solid display against the Cranes in the friendly played on Sunday

Harambee Stars impressed supporters to secure a 1-1 draw against in a friendly on Sunday.

The Kenyan side had gone behind in the first half when Emmanuel Okwi rounded defender Joash Onyango and beat keeper Patrick Matasi for a deserved lead.

However, in the second half, came back a rejuvenated side and should have won the tie but managed to at least earn a draw after Kenneth Muguna scored from an Ayub Timbe pass.

Captain of the day Michael Olunga hit the woodwork twice while debut boy Boniface Muchiri of FC was unlucky too. His effort was parried away by keeper Charles Lukwago in the 93rd minute with Uganda looking unable to deal with Kenya's threats in the closing stages.

Coach Francis Kimanzi handed debuts to five players – Lawrence Juma, Collins Agade, Samuel Olwande, Johnstone Omurwa, and Muchiri.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the East African Derby staged at Kasarani.

FULLTIME | Kenya 1 - 1 Uganda

Lots of positives from the game. On to the next one 💪#Kenya #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/APQjrRi7Pa — Allan Wanga (@allanwanga_) September 8, 2019

Inspired second half not enough as Harambee Stars, Uganda Cranes ends even https://t.co/WbESYcVzYC #KenyavsUganda pic.twitter.com/J1Cy628Ebx — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) September 8, 2019

Some of images from today's Kenya vs Uganda international friendly..The neighbors shared a point.. Game ended 1-1, Kenneth Muguna and @EmmanuelOkwi the scorers.. First half was predominantly Uganda, second half Kenya came alive and delivered a very good game.. #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/C8UTwzkxq9 — Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) September 8, 2019

#HarambeeStars that was a good game here is Olunga’s goal pic.twitter.com/OT9XNUWPqN — IBZ SANCHEZ (@sarahibrahim254) September 8, 2019

Live scenes of HarambeeStars attacking Uganda #KOTLoyals

Meanwhile simnifollow pic.twitter.com/mNMlkmauj0 — Antonio Karz (@AkNikarz) September 8, 2019

The team has started on a right note.

Francis Kimanzi can take @harambee__stars to the next level if given the necessary support.

Congratulations#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/7xakRWonDN — Kijana Stevie Nderi🇰🇪 (@HEStevieNderi) September 8, 2019

We celebrate our Harambee Stars for a game well played. #KenyaVsUganda # #TwendeKazi pic.twitter.com/mAcmT0pZSa — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) September 8, 2019

My thoughts:::

Harambee stars poor in the first half

Isuza's introduction changed the game

We have got more than just kahata

We have got a good bunch of loca players

Uganda composed but afraid in the second haltlf

Timbe better than okwi

Kimanzi is the right man#KenyaVsUganda — Tosh (@vicky_gitonga) September 8, 2019

Draw for Harambee stars head coach Mr kimanzi is not a bad start so keep it up https://t.co/mPcdhYlUME — Patrick kimea (@Patrick05010070) September 8, 2019