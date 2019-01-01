Friendlies

‘Bright future for Kenya!’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars and Uganda draw

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The Kenyan fans have taken Twitter to praise Harambee Stars' solid display against the Cranes in the friendly played on Sunday

Harambee Stars impressed supporters to secure a 1-1 draw against Uganda in a friendly on Sunday.

The Kenyan side had gone behind in the first half when Emmanuel Okwi rounded defender Joash Onyango and beat keeper Patrick Matasi for a deserved lead.

However, in the second half, Kenya came back a rejuvenated side and should have won the tie but managed to at least earn a draw after Kenneth Muguna scored from an Ayub Timbe pass.

Editors' Picks

Captain of the day Michael Olunga hit the woodwork twice while debut boy Boniface Muchiri of Tusker FC was unlucky too. His effort was parried away by keeper Charles Lukwago in the 93rd minute with Uganda looking unable to deal with Kenya's threats in the closing stages.

Article continues below

Coach Francis Kimanzi handed debuts to five players – Lawrence Juma, Collins Agade, Samuel Olwande, Johnstone Omurwa, and Muchiri.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the East African Derby staged at Kasarani.

Close