‘Bright future for Kenya!’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars and Uganda draw
Harambee Stars impressed supporters to secure a 1-1 draw against Uganda in a friendly on Sunday.
The Kenyan side had gone behind in the first half when Emmanuel Okwi rounded defender Joash Onyango and beat keeper Patrick Matasi for a deserved lead.
However, in the second half, Kenya came back a rejuvenated side and should have won the tie but managed to at least earn a draw after Kenneth Muguna scored from an Ayub Timbe pass.
Captain of the day Michael Olunga hit the woodwork twice while debut boy Boniface Muchiri of Tusker FC was unlucky too. His effort was parried away by keeper Charles Lukwago in the 93rd minute with Uganda looking unable to deal with Kenya's threats in the closing stages.
Coach Francis Kimanzi handed debuts to five players – Lawrence Juma, Collins Agade, Samuel Olwande, Johnstone Omurwa, and Muchiri.
Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the East African Derby staged at Kasarani.
FULLTIME | Kenya 1 - 1 Uganda— Allan Wanga (@allanwanga_) September 8, 2019
Lots of positives from the game. On to the next one 💪#Kenya #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/APQjrRi7Pa
Inspired second half not enough as Harambee Stars, Uganda Cranes ends even https://t.co/WbESYcVzYC #KenyavsUganda pic.twitter.com/J1Cy628Ebx— Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) September 8, 2019
Just remembered captain wanyama was missing #KenyaVsUganda #HarambeeStars #KOTLoyals pic.twitter.com/iuhTPGB9xh— Engineer mutava (@mutava_stephen) September 8, 2019
Some of images from today's Kenya vs Uganda international friendly..The neighbors shared a point.. Game ended 1-1, Kenneth Muguna and @EmmanuelOkwi the scorers.. First half was predominantly Uganda, second half Kenya came alive and delivered a very good game.. #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/C8UTwzkxq9— Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) September 8, 2019
#HarambeeStars that was a good game here is Olunga’s goal pic.twitter.com/OT9XNUWPqN— IBZ SANCHEZ (@sarahibrahim254) September 8, 2019
Hey yo! Where are we #KOTLoyals to support #HarambeeStars?!— Tobias (@NyoikeTj) September 8, 2019
#Harambeestars Oiyee— God's Favour🇰🇪 (@FrankBartonjo) September 8, 2019
It's still Kenya 1-1 Uganda... 95+ minutes and still going on...#KOTLoyals#kenyavsuganda pic.twitter.com/18z8vQtfqr
Live scenes of HarambeeStars attacking Uganda #KOTLoyals— Antonio Karz (@AkNikarz) September 8, 2019
The team has started on a right note.— Kijana Stevie Nderi🇰🇪 (@HEStevieNderi) September 8, 2019
Francis Kimanzi can take @harambee__stars to the next level if given the necessary support.
Congratulations#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/7xakRWonDN
We celebrate our Harambee Stars for a game well played. #KenyaVsUganda # #TwendeKazi pic.twitter.com/mAcmT0pZSa— AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) September 8, 2019
My thoughts:::— Tosh (@vicky_gitonga) September 8, 2019
Harambee stars poor in the first half
Isuza's introduction changed the game
We have got more than just kahata
We have got a good bunch of loca players
Uganda composed but afraid in the second haltlf
Timbe better than okwi
Kimanzi is the right man#KenyaVsUganda
Behind Kenya all the way— C.K (@Kogy_3) September 8, 2019
Draw for Harambee stars head coach Mr kimanzi is not a bad start so keep it up https://t.co/mPcdhYlUME— Patrick kimea (@Patrick05010070) September 8, 2019
Kenya 🇰🇪 1 - 1 Uganda 🇺🇬— Ms. Abila 🦋 (@Ms_mabila) September 8, 2019
Game well played and a sure great start coach Kimanzi. Congratulations Harambee Stars. #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/yz3Y9fnnE1