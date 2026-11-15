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Alvino Hanafi

'We wanted to frustrate Portugal!' – Denmark boss Brian Riemer reveals secret to humiliating Ronaldo-less Selecao

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Denmark coach Brian Riemer has revealed the tactical masterclass behind his side's stunning 4-1 victory over Portugal in Braga. Riemer praised his players' tactical discipline and audacity on the pitch while also paying a glowing tribute to international football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Stunner in Braga as Denmark crush Portugal

Denmark produced one of their most impressive away performances in recent memory by thrashing Portugal 4-1 at the Municipal Stadium of Braga. Danish coach Brian Riemer masterminded a tactical masterclass that caught the group leaders completely off guard. Rasmus Hojlund bagged a clinical brace, complemented by goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen, handing Portugal their heaviest home defeat in official history.

Riemer reveals tactical blueprint

Speaking after the match, Riemer detailed the exact strategy he designed to suffocate Portugal's star-studded lineup and exploit spaces in transition. The Denmark boss highlighted the importance of controlling possession against a footballing superpower.

"We showed the utmost respect for the Portuguese team. They are one of the best teams in the world," Riemer stated.

"What we managed to do was put pressure on and frustrate Portugal. We were audacious. We wanted to have the ball. If you want to defeat a nation as gigantic in football as Portugal, you need to have the ball. I am very happy with how we imposed ourselves tactically. It was a perfect game in relation to the plan we designed."

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Praise for Daramy and past battles

Riemer also reflected on the intensity of previous encounters against the Selecao, noting how his side's midfield congestion and vertical runs troubled Portugal's backline. He singled out striker Mohamed Daramy for special praise after an extraordinary display running behind the defence.

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"We wanted to populate the midfield and pull the defenders out of their positions. We knew that Hojlund and Daramy could attack the depth. And Daramy had an extraordinary game. I don't understand how he's still playing in the French Second Division," Riemer remarked.

Paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Before looking ahead to their decisive group fixture against Norway in Copenhagen, Riemer took a moment to acknowledge the historic occasion, marking Portugal's first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement. The Danish coach offered his full respect to the legendary forward.

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"It was a great source of pride to see Cristiano Ronaldo play. He deserves all possible tributes and honors. Changes don't happen overnight. Portugal has lost one of its greatest players of all time," Riemer concluded.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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