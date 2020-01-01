Brian Mandela: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila sign Kenya international

The 26-year-old was part of Francis Kimanzi team that beat Chipolopolo 2-1 in a friendly played in Nairobi recently

Premier Soccer League ( ) newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Brian Onyango Mandela.

TTM bought ’ PSL status a few months ago and have been busy in the transfer market, signing players to bolster their squad. Among the players confirmed by the Limpopo province-based side is the international who has vast knowledge in the South African game.

The 26-year-old started his game in Posta in the 2010 season and after a year, he secured a move to the 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions FC where he played for two years before he moved to .

Mandela's first stop was at Santos where he played for three seasons and made 48 appearances, scoring three goals in the process.

His exploits interested who went for his signature in 2015. He managed to make 77 appearances for the Team of Choice until 2019 when his contract expired. Since then, the towering defender has been a free agent.

However, he was part of Kenya's team that beat Zambia 2-1 in a friendly match staged at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, October 9. Mandela started in the heart of the Francis Kimanzi-led charges but was substituted later on for Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa.

Mandela will now be part of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Vhadau vhadamani have set eyes on starting life in the top tier with a bang after announcing they are aiming at challenging for the league title.

In a previous interview, Tshakhuma Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sello Chokoe hopes the Clever Boys finish the current campaign in the top eight in the league and qualify for next season's MTN8 competition.

"We are hoping Wits can finish in the top eight so we can play [in the] MTN8. We are not in the PSL to make up numbers," Chokoe told Power FM.

Latest - TTM CEO Sello Chokwe - "We are hoping Wits can finish in the top 8 so we can play MTN8. We are not in the PSL to make numbers. We want to be in the top 8 consistently & fight to win the league. Even in NFD, we were in the playoffs last season, and we are close now". pic.twitter.com/H6KKPDwCrw — PowerSport (@Power987Sport) June 15, 2020

"We want to be in the top eight consistently and fight to win the league. Even in NFD, we were in the playoffs last season..."

Thabo Mnyamane and Gustavo Paez are other quality players who have been signed.