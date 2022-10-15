Ivan Toney targeted by disgusting racist abuse on Instagram as Brentford call for police to use 'full force of the law'

Brentford have called for an investigation to be launched after their striker was targeted following his side's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Ivan Toney has been subjected to racist abuse via direct message on social media following his two goals in Brentford's 2-0 win over Brighton.

The striker was celebrating his 100th appearance for the Bees but the incident has overshadowed what was a vital win for Thomas Frank's side.

Brentford have released a statement regarding the incident that reads: "We condemn this discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

"An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us. Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from the Brentford fans who we have already been condemning the abuse.

Ivan Toney racist abuseTwitter.com/ivantoney24

"We expect strong support from the police, legal authorities and from Instagram's parent company, Meta, to ensure that the individual involved faces the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime."

The attack comes on the second weekend of the Premier League's 'No Room for Racism' campaign, where the players are taking the knee ahead of kick-off - one of several rounds of fixtures where the message will be amplified this season.

Posting the image of the abuse on his Twitter page, Toney wrote: "I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry…"

