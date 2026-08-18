Brentford remain one of the great Premier League success stories, a club that has turned data driven recruitment and a fiercely tight home ground into a sustainable top flight identity. Now into their second season under Keith Andrews, the Bees begin the 2026/27 campaign with one of the most attractive home fixture lists in the division.

It starts immediately. Tottenham visit the Gtech Community Stadium on the opening weekend, west London rivals Chelsea arrive in September, and a remarkable run in the autumn brings Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City to west London within weeks of each other. With just 17,250 seats, this is one of the hardest grounds in England to get into.

So how can you get your hands on Brentford tickets this season? Let GOAL show you exactly what your options are.

What are the upcoming Brentford 2026/27 fixtures?

Below you can find Brentford's upcoming Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026 Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026 Leeds United vs Brentford Elland Road, Leeds Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026 Brentford vs Sunderland Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026 Brentford vs Chelsea Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026 Aston Villa vs Brentford Villa Park, Birmingham Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026 Brentford vs Liverpool Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026 Hull City vs Brentford MKM Stadium, Hull Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026 Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Amex Stadium, Brighton Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026 Brentford vs Everton Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026 Manchester United vs Brentford Old Trafford, Manchester Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026 Brentford vs Arsenal Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026 Brentford vs Manchester City Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets

How much are Brentford Premier League tickets?

Brentford adult tickets have a face value ranging from around £30 to £65, with prices set by match category rather than a flat rate across the season.

The club divides fixtures into three tiers. Category A star covers the highest profile visitors, typically Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. Category A generally applies to other London clubs plus Manchester City and Newcastle. Category B covers mid table and newly promoted opposition, which are the easiest and cheapest matches to attend.

Concession tickets for over 65s and 18 to 24 year olds are usually around £10 cheaper than full adult prices, while junior tickets for under 17s range from roughly £10 to £15 depending on category.

On StubHub, prices move with demand rather than category. The Category B fixtures against promoted sides like Sunderland and Hull City offer the best value of the season, while the December run of Arsenal and Manchester City at home will command the highest prices. Early buyers consistently get the better deal.

How to buy Brentford season tickets?

A Brentford season ticket cannot be bought from a waiting list. It has to be earned through the club's Ticket Access Points system, which makes it one of the hardest season tickets to obtain in English football.

Adult season ticket pricing has recently started from around £460 and risen to around £815 for the most exclusive areas of the stadium, including The Dugout, with the club having previously frozen prices as part of its commitment to affordable football.

To qualify, you need a Brentford Membership and must attend matches to accumulate TAPS. The current estimate is that around 1,000 points are required, while only around 800 points are available in a single season, meaning you could attend every fixture in a campaign and still fall short. For the vast majority of fans, StubHub is the practical route to a seat at the Gtech.

What is the history of the Gtech Community Stadium?

The Gtech Community Stadium is a 17,250 capacity football ground in Brentford, west London, and has been the home of Brentford FC since it opened in 2020.

Known officially as the Brentford Community Stadium, it replaced Griffin Park and has also staged rugby union, with London Irish playing there for three seasons until the club entered administration in 2023. The stadium was selected as a venue for UEFA Women's Euro 2022, hosting four matches during the tournament, and sits at the heart of a wider regeneration of the surrounding area including new homes and commercial space.

Its compact, steep sided design keeps supporters close to the pitch and is a major reason the Gtech has developed a reputation as one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League despite being among its smallest grounds.