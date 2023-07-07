Watch Brentford live in action this season

With the 2022-23 Premier League campaign over and done with, football fans have been treated to no shortage of drama over an enthralling, one-of-a-kind season. But now, attention turns towards preparations for the 2023-24 term, with supporters looking for their matchday fix once more - and who better to catch than Brentford?

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

The Bees have been one of the greatest success stories among promoted clubs over the past few seasons, effectively stabilising themselves as a mid-tier team since Thomas Frank lifted them from the Championship. Ahead of a third year in the top flight, they’ll be out to build on their near-miss and break into European contention.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action next season, as they look to continue their fine form under the Dane? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Brentford play in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Upcoming Brentford tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the season at a close, there are currently no official competitive matches scheduled for Brentford to play at Gtech Community Stadium. However, it will not be too long before the Premier League officially reveals their 2023-24 fixture list.

When it is published, GOAL will have all the details here on their home fixtures, as well as a guide to how much you can expect each one to cost over the coming campaign.

Brentford matches at Gtech Community Stadium

One of the Premier League’s newest faces, yet still making waves just two seasons into a long-awaited top-flight return, Brentford’s promotion from the Championship came with the added bonus of one of the newest stadiums in the division.

The Bees previously spent more than a century at Griffin Park, but moved into their new quarters in 2020, where they have now notched a succession of major results over the years following their play-off final success in 2021.

A 2-0 win over Arsenal to start the 2021-22 season at home remains a celebrated memory at the Gtech Community Stadium, as does a 4-0 victory against Manchester United at the start of last term, alongside a 3-1 triumph over Liverpool.

During his time in charge, Thomas Frank has turned Brentford into an international talent hub too, with half-a-dozen players - such as Denmark trio Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard - all selected for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It’s a small wonder the Gtech Community Stadium has seen some impressive feats in its time, and in 2023-24, it looks like it will be primed to see even more as the Bees continue to cement their Premier League position.

Brentford tickets & prices

With a variety of options to choose from at the Gtech Community Stadium, here are the types of tickets you can get, from season passes to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options. You can find all the Brentford tickets currently on sale here, while there are also resale options available at StubHub.

Brentford season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Brentford season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the Gtech Community Stadium during a Premier League season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

The Bees previously announced that prices for the 2023-24 season would be frozen in line with those from the 2022-23 campaign, in what represents a handy boost for holders.

During last season, prices started at £419.00 in the Family Stand and rose to £740.00 for seats in The Dugout, the Gtech Community Stadium’s premier seating section.

Do note however that season tickets are not available following renewals and previous membership purchases. Those who wish to stay informed must be a Brentford member, at which point they will be invited to purchase one in the future.

Brentford matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

Brentford are yet to confirm the individual pricing structure for games during the 2023-24 Premier League season, though it is expected it will align with the options offered as options for season ticket holders.

It is not yet known either whether the Bees will categorise matches into further priority brackets in line with high demand and prestige status. Several Premier League clubs will charge more for a marquee fixture with a rival than they do for others.

GOAL will have all the details here when Brentford’s home fixtures are published, along with a breakdown of likely matchday prices across adult, senior, young adult and junior categories.

Brentford hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at the Gtech Community Stadium, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club’s hospitality options on their visit.

Unlike many of their Premier League rivals, Brentford do not offer a plethora of packages but instead focus on a singular experience, known simply as Premium Seats, offering unparalleled views, private viewing lounges and complimentary half-time refreshment.

To find the best deals on Brentford’s hospitality packages, TravelZoo offers a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. TravelZoo sources the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to its partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Brentford tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Brentford Ticket Pricing and Seating

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at the Gtech Community Stadium for Brentford matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

With multiple tiers to the pricing structure at the Gtech Community Stadium for Brentford matches, it is important to know what variety is available when shopping for tickets.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as Premier League and FA Cup, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost dependent on the opponent.

Beyond that, seats will be broken down on their stand location. For example, a spot in the corner of the West Stand will be distinctly cheaper, while taking your place in the heart of the North Stand will be more expensive.

Below, you can see a map of the Gtech Community Stadium and the varied sections you can select.

[EDITORIAL TEAM - INSERT MAP GRAPHIC HERE]

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? The North Stand is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? The East Stand will get you closest to the net.

Important considerations for buying Brentford tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Brentford website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Brentford tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Brentford play at the Gtech Community Stadium, you generally must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Fans are offered a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop. Prices are yet to be revealed, but you can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Adult

Adult

Junior

The Swarm (11-17)

The Swarm (11-17) Bee Team (3-10)

Bee Team (3-10) Babees (2 and under)

Brentford hospitality tickets & packages

A limited range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at the Gtech Community Stadium, allowing you to turn your trip to Brentford into a luxurious matchday experience.

Season ticket holders can upgrade for Platinum Seats, the club’s premier seating option, offering access to every competitive first-time fixture along with a complimentary matchday programme, half-time drink and pie of your choice.

Individual purchases can also be made on a match-by-match basis or as a one-off upgrade, with access to the club’s dedicated hospitality viewing lounge, private bar and food upgrades.

A further upgrade can be made to the club’s TW8 Restaurant, which offers prosecco on arrival, a pre-match meal and a meet-and-greet with a Brentford legend after the game.

When do Brentford hospitality tickets go on sale?

If you’re a die-hard Brentford supporter looking to secure your spot in hospitality for a fixture, then it is good to know the timetable you have for making purchases ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Season tickets for Premium Seats are no longer on sale, but you can register your interest for an individual match at the club’s website. When the Premier League officially releases the 2023-24 fixture list, it is expected that the club will contact prospective buyers to further discuss details.

By planning ahead and acting quickly, you can ensure that you don't miss out on the opportunity to experience an unforgettable match day at the Gtech Community Stadium.





FAQs

How can I buy Brentford season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Brentford’s 2023-24 Premier League campaign, as they have sold out.

You can however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Brentford away tickets?

You can purchase Brentford away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a Brentford membership to do so however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Brentford football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Brentford matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Brentford matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Brentford tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Brentford tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the Gtech Community Stadium Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware, however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to Gtech Community Stadium?

The best way to travel to Brentford fixtures is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the National Rail network and London Underground offering access to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kew Bridge railway station is served by South Western Railway from Waterloo, though for the nearest step-free station, fans will need to disembark at Brentford railway station. Chiswick railway station is also within a half-hour walk of the stadium.

Gunnersbury station is the nearest option for those travelling by London Underground routes, and sits on the district line, though it is out of operation until an hour after the full-time whistle on matchdays.

Where can I stay around Gtech Community Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the Gtech Community Stadium and across wider London.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

[EDITORIAL TEAM - INSERT MAP HERE]

Can I book a tour for Gtech Community Stadium?

You can indeed book a tour around the Gtech Community Stadium, but be warned it is only available to members and season ticket holders.

The tour runs on specific dates throughout the season, and those eligible will be contacted through email by the club. Prices are £20.00 for adults and £10.00 for concessions.