Brenden Aaronson to Fulham? Cottagers make loan offer for USMNT star but he won't be leaving Leeds yet

Fulham have made an offer to sign Brenden Aaronson on loan from Leeds, according to a report.

Aaronson can leave Leeds on loan

Fulham eager to sign USMNT midfielder

Could also make a move for Man Utd's Fred

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cottagers hope to lure the United States international back to the Premier League following Leeds' relegation, The Daily Mail reports. Fulham coach Marco Silva is eager to recruit a new attacking midfielder this summer and sees Aaronson as a smart signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson joined Leeds last year and has a contract that runs until 2027. However, he has a clause in his deal that allows him to leave on loan following Leeds' drop to the Championship.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fulham are yet to meet Leeds' demands to land him on loan and the Craven Cottage team could end up pursuing Manchester United midfielder Fred instead.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? The midfielder has not been named in the United States squad for the Gold Cup. He will rest up over the summer before he starts preparing for the new campaign.