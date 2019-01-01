Breaking: Mbungo and AFC Leopards part ways

The tactician has officially parted ways with the 13-time league champions after over a year at the club

Andre Casa Mbungo has officially resigned as the AFC coach effective immediately.

The Rwandan had given the club a 15-day notice to settle his dues and explain the way forward something which has not been done. The tactician is heartbroken with the current issues surrounding the club but states he had no option but to hand his resignation.

"It is true, I am no longer the [AFC Leopards] coach, I have issued my resignation letter," Mbungo confirmed to Goal on Monday.

"The officials have not cared to meet me and solve the issues at hand; I am happy to have had an opportunity to serve the club. It has been a nice experience, but sad at the same time owing to the issues surrounding the club. I wish them the best."

Despite interests from other teams including Rayon Sports, Mbungo has stated he has not negotiated with any team.

"Right now I am headed home; I have not discussed with any team but yes, many teams are interested in my services," Mbungo concluded.

Ingwe captain Robinson Kamura has thanked the coach for his sessions and time and believes soon they might cross paths again.

"There is no goodbye in the world of soccer, but it is sad that the journey had to end like this," the former defender posted on his official Facebook account.

"We learned a lot as a team from you, it will remain with us. We shall meet again somewhere someday. All the best in your endeavors and may God bless you coach Andre Casa Mbungo."

The Rwandan coach has left the club in the seventh position with 22 points.