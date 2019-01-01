Brazilian attacker Da Silva aims to score at least 15 goals for Simba SC this season

The attacker has just made a return from injury and has already set a target for this season

Brazilian striker Wilker Da Silva has set a target of 15 or more goals for his club Simba SC this season.

The 23-year old has been out following an injury he sustained in during pre-season but has recovered well. Da Silva made a short cameo on Thursday, as the defending champions defeated Kagera Sugar 3-0 in the Mainland League, and he is happy to have played a part.

"I am delighted to have been involved on Thursday after a long lay-off," the forward told Mwananchi.

"As a striker, I have already set a target of 15 or more goals for Simba, not less. I will be delighted to realize my target, but if I don't, it will be my kick-starter for the 2020/21 season."

The player has, however, warned the fans against expecting him to shine instantly.

"I have just returned from an injury and it will take time before getting back to full fitness. I believe the coach will involve me regularly in the forthcoming games to help me achieve my target," Da Silva concluded.

Simba SC are currently top of the table with nine points and will be playing Biashara FC on Sunday.