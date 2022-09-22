Brazil vs Ghana: 'Thumbs up to GFA' - Auxerre left-back Mensah welcomes the Samba test ahead of World Cup

The Black Stars will be playing the South American heavyweights as they sharpen up for the forthcoming World Cup

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has welcomed the Brazil friendly game which he believes is a good test for the team as they prepare for the World Cup to be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Black Stars will be playing the Samba Boys on Friday at Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, France.

The 24-year-old Auxerre left-back is delighted with the Ghana FA for managing to set-up the friendly that will be used to gauge the players' preparedness.

"Playing against a country like Brazil is a good test for Ghana going to the World Cup; it is a good choice for Ghana," Mensah said as quoted by the Federation's website.

"I give thumbs up to the GFA for giving us this opportunity to play against a team like Brazil.

"Being ready [for the competition] means we are going to compete against the best countries in the World Cup; so playing against Brazil on Friday is going to be a good test for us. So for sure, we are fired up."

The defender has further revealed why he is welcoming the showdown with the South America nation ahead of the forthcoming prestigious tournament.

"This game will show if we are ready or we are getting close to our goals at the World Cup," Mensah continued.

"The impact with everyone on the field has been very satisfying so we being hungry and also showing that we are ready to battle any country that comes our way shows something that is very good for us."

Mensah has also asked the fans to be optimistic ahead of the World Cup, "I am not going to say much to the Ghanaians, they know that we have a very big tournament ahead of us and they know that playing against Brazil is a big game for us and Ghana as a country.

"So we are going to tell them to continue supporting us and give us the hope that we need and we believe that we are going to come up with something nice for them."