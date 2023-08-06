Brave Banyana Banyana eliminated from Women's World Cup as Swart ends campaign with embarrassing howler

Banyana Banyana have been eliminated from the Women's World Cup after falling to the Netherlands on Sunday at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Banyana played Netherlands in Round of 16

Oranje claimed a 2-0 win

South Africa eliminated from Women's World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: The Oranje Lionesses settled fast as opposed to the 2022 Wafcon champions, throwing everything forward with intent.

They were rewarded in the ninth minute; Banyana Banyana failed to clear a header coming in from a corner kick, and the ball kindly fell to Jill Roord who scored her fourth goal of the tournament.

Goalkeeper Kaylin Swart had to be at her best to pull off some good saves that kept South Africa in the game at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Article continues below

At the other end, Thembi Kgatlana was a menace and kept the Dutch defence on their toes thanks to her unpredictable runs and pace.

She had two shots on target but the inspired Netherlands custodian Daphne van Domselaar kept her at bay.

Despite a good show by South Africa in the first half, coach Desiree Ellis was forced to change her tactics after Bambanani Mbane and Jermaine Seoposenwe were forced off with injuries.

After the break, the South Africa defence was caught napping in the 54th minute when Victoria Pelova made a run into the area and passed the ball to Lieke Martens who did well to get past her marker before firing home. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside call.

The decision did nothing to negatively affect the Netherlands who continued knocking at Banyana's door. In the 68th minute, Swart mishandled a seemingly harmless Lineth Beerensteyn's strike that rolled into the back of the net.

A 2-0 down it was a long road back for the Wafcon champions and while Kgatlana kept pushing for a goal, Oranjes held on to the win and set a quarter-final date with Spain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the loss, Banyana will come home with their heads held high after they defied the odds to get into the knockout phase for the first time in their history.

It was a far cry from their first World Cup appearance in France 2019 when they failed to win a point and scored just a solitary goal.

They can build from the experience gained in the 2023 edition to push their claims in both continent and global competition.

ALL EYES ON: Swart justified her inclusion in the starting team with a commanding display in her area. She was accurate and decisive which kept Banyana in the game, especially in early exchanges.

However, all her good work came back to nothing after the error that allowed the Oranje to double their advantage midway through the second half.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Banyana Banyana will now come home and start preparations for their back-to-back international friendly matches against the USA on September 22 and 25 respectively.