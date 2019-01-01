Bragging rights at stake vs Uganda - Kenya midfielder Muguna

The K'Ogalo skipper is expecting a tough game but remains hopeful the Harambee Stars will get a win against their neighbours

Kenneth Muguna revealed what a privilege it is to represent and has vowed to give his best when the Harambee Stars take on on Sunday.

The skipper is expected to play a part against their bitter rivals after in an international friendly.

The 2016 Kenyan Premier League ( ) Most Valuable Player (MVP) started the season on a high note for K'Ogalo and is confident of replicating his form for the national team.

"The training in camp has been intense, and I can confidently say we are ready for Uganda," Muguna told Goal on Friday.

"It will not be an easy match because we understand it is a derby. Both teams are fighting for the bragging rights meaning we will have to work extra hard on the pitch to get a win.

"I take this opportunity to urge the fans to turn up in large numbers and support us, we will give our best for a win."

Muguna is delighted to get an opportunity of representing the nation and is keen on proving his critics wrong.

Article continues below

"It is a privilege to play for the national team, there are players who wish for this chance but have not gotten the opportunity," the midfielder continued.

"I am not taking it for granted and if I will be given a role to play on Sunday, expect my best. All I want to do is prove I deserve to be in the team."

The game will be played at Kasarani from 16.00 pm (EAT).