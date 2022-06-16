Bournemouth 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Cherries are back in the big time and will be eager to show that they belong among English football’s elite

Bournemouth will open the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home date against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

After being welcomed back into the big time at the Vitality Stadium, the Cherries will then head out on the road to face defending champions Manchester City.

Scott Parker will be aware of just how big the challenge is that his side face, as they attempt to cement a standing among the elite of English football, but the intention is to enjoy that battle.

GOAL brings you Bournemouth’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Bournemouth Premier League fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa 13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal 27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth 30/08/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton 03/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth 10/09/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton 17/09/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 01/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford 08/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City 15/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth 18/10/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton 22/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 29/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 05/11/2022 15:00 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 12/11/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton 26/12/2022 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth 31/12/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 14/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth 21/01/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest 04/02/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 11/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United 18/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City 04/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth 11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool 18/03/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth 01/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham 08/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 15/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth 22/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United 26/04/2023 19:45 Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 29/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United 06/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea 13/05/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth 20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United 28/05/2023 16:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Bournemouth tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Bournemouth’s Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

Season tickets are still available, with adult renewal prices having started at £550 while Junior Cherries can catch top-flight action for just £115.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.