Bouna Sarr unfazed by transfer speculation on Marseille future

The Senegalese full-back has attracted many European clubs, queuing up for his services

right-back Bouna Sarr has stated he is not paying attention to the transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club.

A number of European clubs include , and West Ham, are rumoured to be interested in securing the 28-year old of Senegalese and Guinean descent.

Marseille is willing to let go of some of their key players in a bid to generate revenue, but it would come at the cost of losing their best legs in the which they are poised to reach for the first time since 2013 as they are presently second in .

"Now, I don't necessarily pay attention to that detail [transfer speculation]. I pay attention to my career," Sarr told FootMercato.

"I want to play in the Champions League with Marseille. Now there are certain things that I cannot control and Marseille will make decisions based on the opportunities they will have, and that I will have too."

Sarr has been at Marseille since 2015 and has played 179 times, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists.