The boss! Ten Hag’s best coaching qualities explained by fellow Man Utd newcomer Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been discussing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and revealed what impresses him most about the Dutch tactician.

Dutch coach joined Red Devils in summer of 2022

Has had plenty to contend with at Old Trafford

Made a decent impression in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils welcomed a new face into their dugout over the summer, with a proven winner prised away from Eredivisie champions Ajax. Another man with strong ties to the Amsterdam heavyweights was then added to their playing staff when Danish playmaker Eriksen arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Both have settled quickly in new surroundings, with Eriksen telling United’s official website of the qualities that have allowed Ten Hag to make an immediate impression: “I think what impressed me most has been the thought of always being on the front foot, always choosing the offensive way into a game, never backing off, and always going full all-out attack and we take it from there.”

Asked if there have been any big surprises for him at Old Trafford, Eriksen added: “I think I followed Manchester United for many years. I think everyone has, so you know what’s going on from the outside. There haven’t been any big surprises, not one big one, not yet.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has taken in 20 appearances for United across all competitions, with his goal account for the Red Devils opened last time out in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham – with that victory allowing Ten Hag’s side to cement a fifth-place standing in the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT? With the World Cup break having been reached, as Eriksen heads off on international duty with Denmark, United will not be back in competitive action until facing Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup during the week leading up to Christmas and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on December 27.