Dortmund's 15-year-old prodigy Moukoko wanted in first team by Favre

The teenager has built a reputation for scoring mass amount of goals at youth level, with his head coach now keen to see him against senior pros

Youssoufa Moukoko has proven prolific in 's youth ranks, and head coach Lucien Favre has revealed that he wants to promote the 15-year-old striker to the first team.

Moukoko was selected for duty with Under-19s last week, returning to the international fold after making his U-16 bow at the age of 12.

The youngster, who only turned 15 in November, scored 50 goals and supplied nine assists in 28 appearances as BVB finished as runners-up in the U-17 Bundesliga last season, and has maintained his stunning form at U-19 level.

He has netted 31 times in 18 league outings and has another four in seven in the UEFA Youth League - a competition in which he is the youngest ever goalscorer.

Ahead of Dortmund's meeting with on Saturday, Favre revealed he hopes to have Moukoko involved with the first team before the end of the season.

"We have a plan with him, but I can't say exactly when he'll be with us," said Favre on Thursday. "Maybe in March, but we still have to wait for a few things."

Moukoko could make his bow for Germany U-19s in a European Championship qualifier against on March 25. They play three days later and on March 31.

Former midfielder Nuri Sahin became Dortmund's youngest player at 16 years, 11 months and one day when he made his debut in August 2005.

Should Moukoko make the step up, he would lower the average age of what is already a very young Dortmund attacking unit.

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, both 19, have taken the Bundesliga and by storm in recent months while 17-year-old Gio Reyna has begun to make an impact having been introduced into the fold by Favre following the winter break.

Reyna's form is set to earn him a first call-up to the United States national team for their upcoming March friendlies against and Wales while Haaland and Sancho are already established senior internationals for Norway and respectively.

Dortmund currently sit third in the Bundesliga table, four points adrift of leaders with 11 matches of the season remaining.