Borussia Dortmund's Watzke not expecting big summer transfers amid Sancho & Haaland rumours

The Bundesliga club have two major talents on their books and could be fielding calls at the end of the season

Hans-Joachim Watzke is not expecting any crazy offers for Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho, as he feels dark clouds are gathering over European football.

Haaland and Sancho are two of Borussia Dortmund’s prized assets, and have been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the game.

Dortmund have the pair tied to long contracts so there is no fear of them heading out of the club on free transfers in the near future, and Watzke is not expecting eye-watering offers to be tabled.

What was said?

“Overall, I don't think that crazy things will happen," Dortmund CEO Watzke told Sky Germany.

Aside from a couple of exceptions - namely Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City - Watzke expects to see a cutting of cloth in football.

"I know the situation in the European leagues very well, and the clouds are getting darker instead of lighter," said Watzke.

Asked if that's also the case for PSG and City, Watzke added: "[PSG and Man City] are backed by entire states which find ways and means to pump money in.”

Dortmund's struggles in 2020-21

Rumours suggest Dortmund may be prepared to sell either Sancho or Haaland in the summer if the price is right.

What complicates the process is the club’s position in the Bundesliga. Before the weekend’s round of games, Dortmund were fifth in the table and outside of the Champions League qualification places.

Failure to reach Europe’s premier club competition would be a hit to the finances, meaning the need to push on in the final weeks of the season is clear if they are to retain their current transfer strategy.

