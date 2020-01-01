Borussia Dortmund plan to register Moukoko for Champions League

The young forward could soon make his bow in the top European competition, given the decision of the Black and Yellows

have set out a plan to register their young striker Youssoufa Moukoko for the .

The Cameroonian-born German has been turning heads with the youth set-up and has already bagged six goals in only three games for the U19 side, including his hat-trick against Wehen Wiesbaden this season.

The 15-year-old forward will turn 16 in November and the Black and Yellows have swung into action to ensure the youngster feature for them in the top European competition.

Borussia Dortmund have already named their squad for the Champions League, leaving out the Cameroonian due to his age.

BVB could still register the forward for the tournament by nominating him from their B-list after meeting certain conditions.

Moukoko must be 16 years, born not later than January 1, 1999, and must have played for the club for two uninterrupted years, criteria which the forward would meet on his next birthday, having been at the club since 2016.

Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc has confirmed the plans of the club to register the youngster for the competition.

"Yes, it's true. We will register Youssoufa for the Champions League via the B-list," Zorc told Bild.

Should the move be successful, Moukoko could make his debut in the Champions League when the Black and Yellows take on Club Bruges on November 24.

The forward could then become the youngest player in the Champions League, a record currently held by former international Celestine Babayaro.

The ex-Super Eagles defender achieved the feat during his time with Belgian side against Steaua Bucharest at the age of 16 years and 87 days old.

Moukoko has been training with the Borussia Dortmund first team since January and could also make his debut in the German top-flight when he turns 16.

The Yaounde-born has featured for at U16 and U20 level but he is still eligible to switch his allegiance to in future if he chooses to.