Borussia Dortmund not raising expectations on 'New Eto'o' Moukoko - Michael Zorc

The 15-year Yaounde-born striker is poised to make his BVB debut later this year

sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted the club is not raising expectations on wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko neither is he being pressured.

The striker who holds both a Cameroonian and German passport has been a sensation for BVB at youth level scoring more than 150 goals across the various age grades including 34 strikes in 20 outings in this season's Under-19 .

This led to increased calls for Moukoko to be drafted into the Dortmund senior team, but due to DFB restrictions that do not permit players to debut until they turn 17, it became impossible.

Dortmund, however, challenged the rule to reduce the age down to 16 which was eventually granted.

Moukoko will turn 16 on November 20 and could, therefore, make his senior bow, but Zorc is in no rush.

"The framework conditions for professional appearances by absolute exceptional players of this age have been created, but we are therefore not putting any pressure on him at all," Zorc told Bild am Sonntag .

"We do well not to raise expectations of Youssoufa too high."

Former player and now head of Dortmund's licensing player department, Sebastian Kehl also asserted that any chance of Moukoko making his debut this year will have to be handled "responsibly".

"There will always be a decision on a case-by-case basis, which will not only be made on the basis of sporting skills," Kehl said.

"Here physical and mental aspects, but also the personality of the player plays a major role. We will all handle it very responsibly."

Dortmund occupy second spot on the Bundesliga log, seven points behind leaders with four rounds left to wrap up the season that was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moukoko is hailed as the 'New Eto'o' in reference to the prowess of great Samuel Eto'o who played for the likes of , Mallorca, , Milan and , winning the three times and multiple domestic titles.

Eto'o also won the twice and an Olympic medal.

He is Cameroon's all-time top scorer with 56 goals and is a four-time recipient of the African Footballer of the Year.