Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham raises funds for completion of Mombasa school

The midfielder has been involved in the project that aims to improve the institution that accommodates over 275 pupils

and star Jude Bellingham has helped to raise funds for the completion of a school in Mombasa.

The midfielder is involved in the initiative with Mustard Seed Project which completed the construction of the school that accommodates 275 pupils in the coastal city.

The Mustard Seed Project defines their project objectives as quality education, feeding programme, and building a school in urban Mombasa .

More teams

In a statement on their website, the initiators stated there are areas which are yet to be completed and the return of children to the school could make it harder.

“The children are now all in this building,” the statement read . “There are still a few things to do which are of course so much more difficult now that the children are back.

“Covid-19 was a catastrophe of course but it did mean that the builders could get on with work in the school and final touches are taking much longer. We are just so excited and disappointed that we cannot go out to to see it.

“Roll on the vaccinations!”

Kenyan pupils and students returned to schools on January 4 after spending three quarter of 2020 at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is another social programme Bellingham has involved himself in as he has previously purchased Adidas kits – royal blue ones that resemble those of his former club - for children in Mombasa.

The charity-founder Rita Fowler stated how the footballer got involved in the project.

“His father, Mark, works with my daughter and she was talking to him about the charity,” she told The Sun in an earlier interview.

'Mark mentioned it to Jude and he showed no hesitation wanting to come on board. He's such a lovely guy and he's so interested.

Article continues below

“He's so kind and caring. I can't speak highly enough about him.”

Bellingham is one of the English young footballers who has enjoyed a good career growth, especially in the last one year. He joined the German club from Birmingham in July in a deal worth £25million.

He has played 20 games and was handed a first England cap against the during a friendly game at Wembley in November.