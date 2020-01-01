Boost for winless Crystal Palace as Zaha recovers from coronavirus

The Eagles have missed the presence of the Ivory Coast attacker who missed their last two league matches

manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed Wilfried Zaha's recovery from coronavirus ahead of their Premier League fixture against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Zaha tested positive for the virus a fortnight ago after missing 's qualifying fixtures against Madagascar due to family responsibilities in England.

After the period of self-isolation, the 28-year-old returned a negative test result and he boosted Roy Hodgson's team with his presence in training this week.

During his absence, Crystal Palace struggled to a win a league match with back-to-back defeats to and .

They visit at the Hawthorns on Saturday and Hodgson stated Zaha, who is leading top scorer for the Eagles with five goals after eight league games, is in contention to return to action.

"We've enjoyed his presence in training this week and he's preparing to play," the 73-year-old said in a press conference.

Luka Milivojevic is another player who is set to return to the team after recovering from coronavirus and Hodgson is excited by options available as they chase their first win since November 7.

"He's another one unfortunately when he went away with he contracted the virus," the former and coach added.

"He's been over that for a good period of time... He's now back and knocking quite loudly on the door for a place in the team. We're in a good position at the moment for players who are able to play and wanting to play."

Crystal Palace are 15th in the Premier League table with 13 points after 10 matches.