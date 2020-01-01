Boost for Wazito FC as Kirenge and Odhiambo return from injury

The promoted side have confirmed the return of their two key players from injury ahead of the second leg

Wazito FC have received a huge boost with news two key players - Piscas Muhindo Kirenge and Eric ‘Ero’ Odhiambo - have recovered from their respective injuries and will be part of the team in the second leg.

Muhindo has been out of action since November 2018 when he underwent an Achilles surgery while Odhiambo has been out of action for close to a year, after he underwent a knee operation in July 2019.

The promoted side have confirmed on their official website the return of the two players ahead of the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“It’s been a long recovery journey and I am looking forward to playing for the team again,” Kirenge told the club’s official website.

“An injury can be draining because you want to be out there helping the team but you cannot do that. Right now I feel good and I am working very hard in training so that I can earn a place in the squad. The competition is stiff and I will have to fight for my place.”

On his part, Odhiambo, who has recovered full, said: “I never doubted that I’d return. The question was how long but not if.

“It’s special training with the team again after a year out. I have a long way to getting to match sharpness. But I’m not worried at all because I know what I can do. My inspiration is to give something to help the team as best as possible.”

Wazito have already sprung into the January transfer window and have signed four players already among them Whyvonne Isuza and Dennis Sikhayi from AFC .

Wazito started the New Year on the wrong foot after they lost 1-0 to Kenyan champions on Saturday.