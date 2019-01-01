Boost for title-chasing Gor Mahia as trio return ahead of Tusker clash

K'Ogalo will face the Brewers with renewed hope as three defenders recover from injuries for their Kenyan Premier League match

have received a huge boost with the news that three key players will be available to face on Saturday.

K’Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay has exclusively told Goal that defenders Shafik Batambuze, Charles Momanyi, and Philemon Otieno have resumed training and will be in contention to face the Brewers in a crucial clash set for Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

"I am very happy that these three are now fit and ready to play again,” Oktay told Goal.

“The league is at a very crucial stage and you need all your players fit and available to help you navigate through. This is the reason I am elated to have them back as they will help us to push for our targets.”

The Cypriot also said that his team is ready to face Tusker as they strive to retain the title.

“We have our rhythm back and we are looking forward to the Tusker match. My boys are now beaming with confidence, they are very positive and very happy to take on any team, not only Tusker but all the teams in the league.”

The fixture involving the Brewers’ and K’Ogalo has resulted in more than two goals per game only twice since 2012.