Boost for title-chasing Gor Mahia as three players return to face Western Stima

The Kenyan champions will welcome at least three key players when they face the Powermen in a KPL match on Sunday

have received a huge boost after three key players returned to training this week.

K’Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay has revealed to Goal that midfielders Francis Kahata and Kenneth Muguna as well as goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch have returned to training and could be involved In Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against .

“The good thing as we head into Sunday match is that we have a few players coming back from injury. Kahata, Muguna an Oluoch have started training and they will be accessed before we know whether they will play any part against Western Stima,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I have always stressed the importance of having your full squad as we have now entered a very crucial stage in the league. I will be very happy if the other players in the treatment table recover as well so that they can help us push for our targets for the season.”

Oktay has also challenged his side to go for a win against the Powermen, after the team’s 3-3 draw with in their last league outing.

“I want my players to show me that we can win matches. I want them to forget what happened against KCB. It was a game we deserved to win, we missed a host of chances and eventually settled for a draw,” Oktay continued.

“We must now move on and get a decent result against Western Stima. We are in a situation where we cannot afford to drop any more points and my players are aware of that. We know Stima is a good team, but we can only beat them if we use our chances and play as a team.”

Western Stima managed a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia in the reverse fixture played in February.