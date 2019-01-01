Boost for struggling Ulinzi Stars as duo return to face Zoo Kericho

Ulinzi Stars have received a boost after two players returned to face Zoo Kericho on Sunday.

The two players - Omar Mbongi and Ibrahim Shambi - missed the last two matches, against Sofapaka and Nzoia Sugar FC on compassionate leave, and it is back to business for them after training with the team on Friday and Saturday, following the midweek loss to Nzoia.

Omar Boraafya is also back in training after weeks out with a thigh muscle strain that has locked him out of the last four matches. In further good news for the team, defenders George Omondi and Paul Muchika have been registered to feature in the first leg after the completion of the December – January transfer window.

However, defender Hassan Mohamed sustained an injury in the Nzoia game and is a major doubt for the Zoo FC clash.

Brian Birgen is still out but registering marked improvement and will not be available for the Zoo game. The Don admitted the absence of key players in the last few matches has really affected the team but is confident he will have all his players available from next week.

“It has been tough for me as a coach and all of us as a team with the injuries but I believe next week I will have everyone available, barring any more setbacks,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

Ulinzi Stars beat Zoo Kericho 4-2, the last time they played in Nakuru.