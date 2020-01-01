Boost for Sofapaka as Kiongera and two stars return to face AFC Leopards

Batoto ba Mungu will welcome three stars as they take on rivals Ingwe in a league derby dubbed ‘Big Cats’ at Kasarani

have received a huge boost as they prepare to face rivals AFC in a Football Federation (FKF) Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Batoto ba Mungu, who started the 2020-21 campaign with a 1-0 defeat against before beating 3-1, will welcome forwards Paul Kiongera, who was signed from Wazito FC, Nigerian Promise Chinonso, and defender Willis Obayi for the clash against Ingwe.

The club have confirmed this on their official website by stating: “Ahead of our clash with AFC Leopards, the club has been handed a massive boost with the timely recovery of forwards Kiongera, Chinonso, and defender Obayi,” Sofapaka wrote on their official page.

“Striker Kiongera has been out for a month having suffered a hip injury, but is now fully fit and back in training, the Nigerian forward suffered a groin injury, and has healed and returned to training while Obayi suffered a knock on his right knee in our opening match against Bandari but has recovered.”

Sofapaka will be coming up against an AFC Leopards side who have won both their league matches so far this campaign. Ingwe opened the season with a 2-1 win against before keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Bidco United.

In an interview after beating Western Stima, Sofapaka coach John Baraza remained confident they have started the work of chasing for the title.

“[Sunday] was a must-win match for us, we had no option but to give a response and yes we did," the former Harambee Stars forward said.

“I am proud of the playing unit, they played to instructions, we created and utilised our chances. Work has just begun and we want to get positive results moving forward.”

Meanwhile, new AFC Leopards signing Peter Thiong'o is impressed with the spirit in his new team ahead of their assignment against Sofapaka.

Thiong’o, who joined Ingwe from Kakamega , has said on the club's social media pages: “I am very proud to have joined the team in training this week.

“I love the morale that I have seen in my teammates during our training sessions and the motivation from our last two wins and our target is to keep winning matches.”

The winger was a vital player for the Western-based side and managed to score eight goals as they finished second in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

He is expected to make his debut on Sunday against 2009 champions Batoto ba Mungu at Nyayo Stadium.

Ingwe dominated Sofapaka last season winning by identical 2-1 results in both home and away meetings.