Boost for KPL players as CS Amina confirms a relief of Sh10,000 for three months

Players have been suffering after their matches were suspended owing to Covid-19

Sports Cabinet CS Amina Mohamed has confirmed Kenyan Premier League ( ) players will be getting Sh10,000 for the next three months as part of the Sh20 million Covid-19 stimulus package from the Sports Fund.

The agreement had been reached a couple of weeks ago to help players who have been struggling to make a living after the games were suspended owing to the pandemic. According to the CS, only verified players from teams as well as five technical team members from some team will benefit.

"We are going to release Sh10,000 per month for 30 players and five technical officers for the 12 most vulnerable KPL Clubs. This will be a total of 420 beneficiaries," Amina said as quoted by Capital Sports.

More teams

"The stimulus package will be for the next two months with the possibility of an extension of a third month should we be able to mobilize more funds from well-wishers and our partners."

The CS has further clarified top-tier players will be the first on the line before the aid goes to players plying trade in lower divisions.

"We have agreed that we are starting with KPL because we know the difficulty they are going through. After verification, we have come up with a final list of those footballers suffering the most. We will begin with them and continue rolling out the program for the next 15 days while taking stock

"We have a verified list. Previously we had a list with exaggerated numbers before we verified and got the real numbers."

Other athletes from different disciplines are also set to benefit. Amina has also urged corporates to come on board and help the sporting industry, especially sportsmen and women who are suffering.

"We are also releasing the same amount of money to our most vulnerable national team athletes in all our active sports federations for the same period of time. This is to enable them to continue training for upcoming global events.

"I am appealing to all corporates to come out and support our sportsmen and women. They bring pride to our country and we will be happy if more companies and well-wishers come out to contribute to support our athletes so that they come out of this pandemic stronger doing what they do best."