Boost for Kariobangi Sharks as Ngunyi, Oudu report for training after injury setback

Striker Erick Kapaito has also explained why the Slum Boys have started the season better

Patrick Ngunyi and Peter Oudu have handed Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side a massive boost after returning to training on Tuesday morning.

The duo has been out owing to injuries, but have made a timely return as the Slum Boys prepare to play in their next league outing.

"Patrick Ngunyi and Peter Oudu resumed training today [Tuesday] after some time on the sidelines," the Nairobi-based side confirmed through their social media platform.

More teams

"Oudu is back after suffering a concussion against while Ngunyi is recovering from a patella tendonitis injury."

Meanwhile, striker Erick Kapaito believes this season he is in pole position to score many goals and help theSharks push for the league title.

The forward has so far managed to score seven goals and is leading the race for the Golden Boot.

"Every player and especially as a striker, you want to play games and score," the striker stated.

"Of course I was frustrated but I am happy that I managed to recover and now I am looking at myself well and working well with the physio. I believe I am in a position where I can do better."

Sharks have started the season relatively well and are placed second on the table with 12 points after six games. Kapaito has explained why the William Muluya-led charges are performing well.

"Everyone’s morale is high and we are pushing each other from the training ground to the game," the striker added.

"We have that urge to win and that is why after the Ulinzi [Stars] game, everyone was frustrated because we did not get three points."

In the game against the Soldiers last weekend, James Mazembe would have scored for the hosts in the 14th minute but his effort, from a very promising spot, hit the woodwork. Patila Omotto would have also given the Nairobi club an opener in the 20th minute but his strike flew off target.

Article continues below

’ first clear chance came in the 32nd minute, but Masita Masuta sent his effort wide to deny the composed Soldiers an opener.

Stars’ head coach Benjamin Nyangweso made a first change in the 55th minute when he withdrew Elvis Nandwa for Oscar Wamalwa. Five minutes later, the Nakuru outfit failed to break the deadlock again as Brian Birgen’s ferocious strike was stopped by Brian Bwire in the Sharks’ goal.

There were two late changes by Nyangweso; as Ibrahim Shambi replaced Daniel Waweru while Masita's place was filled by Clinton Omondi. However, they did not bring about much of an impact, as the two sides shared the spoils from the stalemate.