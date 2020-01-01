Boost for Kariobangi Sharks as Betway renews sponsorship deal

The top-tier side and their partners agreed to extend the association that was initially signed in 2019

Football Federation Premier League side and Betway have extended their sponsorship deal.

The initial deal was signed in 2019 and was expected to run for three years but it has now been extended further although neither the club nor Betway confirmed how long the extension will last.

"Betway Kenya’s renewal of this deal is a sign of confidence to the value Kariobangi Sharks FC offers us as a partner,” Kiprono Kitony, the Betway Kenya chairman said after signing the new deal.

“We shall continue supporting sports and doing Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities aimed at uplifting the society during these hard times."

Kariobangi Sharks are currently among a few Kenyan clubs with individual financial partners.

Betway and the club entered into a partnership in 2019 when other top-tier clubs were hit by the financial crisis after SportPesa left as the Kenyan Premier League’s sponsors.

Although Kariobangi Sharks were quite stable in terms of financial status, they did not enjoy good form on the pitch as they wallowed just above the relegation zone in the previous season.

They were largely rescued by the cancellation of the competition in May owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Head coach William Muluya managed to hold onto his position despite the challenges but a rather good start into the 2020/21 season has signalled a side ready to compete once again.

The 2017 FKF opened the season with a huge 4-0 win over Wazito FC before they were held to a 0-0 draw by in the second game of the Premier League.

The Eastlands club is set to face Bidco United on December 12 at home as they look for a second win. Bidco United, on the other hand, are winless after an opening draw against and a 2-0 loss against AFC .

Kariobangi Sharks will close the year with a game against the 2009 league winners on December 19. The game is expected to be hosted in Wundanyi in Taita Taveta county.

Sofapaka have also won a game when they saw off Western Stima by a 3-1 margin after they had fallen to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of in the season opener.