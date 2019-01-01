Boost for Ismaily as key players return from injury ahead of clash against Constantine

The return of some key players from injury could be a boost for Ismaily, who are keen to vacate the basement of Group C

Ismaily will welcome back defender Mohamed Hashem and midfielder Mohamed Al Darf from injury ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled Caf match against Algerian champions CS Constantine.

The match at the Borg El Arab Stadium will see Ismaily begin their fight to move up from the bottom of Group C where they have zero points after two matches.

With the return of Hashem and Al Darf, Ismaily’s Macedonian coach Cedomir Janevski has been spared of worries about missing key players. “The squad saw the return of Mohamed Hashem at the heart of the defence and also midfielder Mohamed Al-Darf,” Ismaily announced on their website.

Defender Baher El Mohamady has also been included in the squad following earlier injury cooncerns. The Egyptians, however, face what could be a tough task against group leaders Constantine in a match to be played behind closed doors..

Impressively, Constantine enjoy a 100 percent winning record in this group and are yet to concede a goal since the previous rounds.