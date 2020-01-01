Boost for Gor Mahia as they secure Two Rivers Limited partnership deal

The move will see the local heavyweights use the company’s Sports District facilities during their training sessions for the new season

have secured a partnership deal with Two Rivers Development Limited which will see the Kenyan Premier League champions get a training ground.

The Green Army have been training at the facility located along the Limuru Road for the last couple of days and the deal has now been officialised. The partnership will see Gor Mahia use the ground for their 2020/21 season preparations.

“I commend Two Rivers Development Limited for partnering with Gor Mahia FC and offering them the mall’s Sports District for use as their training ground this season,” Gor Mahia’s patron Raila Odinga said during the Friday unveiling ceremony.

“I urge more corporate entities to support local sports teams especially the community clubs.”

It is the second deal K’Ogalo have signed ahead of the new season as they have already entered into a shirt sponsorship deal with Betsafe.

Gor Mahia were the first side allowed to train by the government given they have Caf champions League assignments coming soon. They have also learned the first five teams they will face when the Football Premier League will probably start next month.

K’Ogalo will face and the tie is one of the matches that have been scheduled to take place on the season-opening day on November 20.

The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions on November 28.

Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners on December 4 in what will be their third league match of the season.

The Green Army will then host former league champions at a home match on December 9.

On December 13, the record league champions will travel to face debutants Bidco United in a game that will be expected to start at 16:15.

Gor Mahia’s fixtures are expected to be subjected to further amendments as they will also take part in the Caf tournament which will kick off later in the year.

The 19-time league winners have been training in Nairobi in the last couple of weeks in preparation, especially for the continental competition.

They are now under a new coach – Goncalves Oliveira, who previously was in charge of Rayon Sports – after Steven Polack took a holiday and later confirmed his resignation after a season with the club.

Given the fixtures will come thick and fast, it is expected to test their capability of defending the league title as well as mounting an advanced Champions League campaign.