Boost for Chelsea as Abraham could come back into contention after injury

Blues boss Frank Lampard is hoping to have the England international striker at his disposal for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday

Frank Lampard has delivered a positive update on the fitness of Tammy Abraham, with it possible that the striker could return to action against .

The international picked up a knock during a clash with last week.

After being left in considerable pain, the 22-year-old was forced to sit out a derby date with West Ham.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat in that contest, with Olivier Giroud failing to offer attacking inspiration as cover for Abraham.

Lampard may, however, be able to revert back to his 11-goal top scorer on Wednesday, with positive progress being made in the recovery from an untimely setback.

The Blues boss told reporters when quizzed on Abraham: “We are giving him every opportunity to play tomorrow.

“We will make the call tomorrow, he has a little bit of pain. He was in good form, he is always keen, he is trying his best.”

While hoping to see Abraham come back into contention, Lampard has reiterated that expectation in the final third cannot be rested on the shoulders of one individual.

He added: “You can’t isolate it to one player and game. He can’t just be the reason for losing the game [against West Ham].

“He is an important player for us. We have competition in that area.

“It is always a collective, every performance. There is responsibility, but players have to come in anytime.

“In the modern day I am not the only one to have that situation, you have to trust the professionalism of the players. Everyone is a human and wants to play every week.”

Abraham’s return would offer a timely boost to top-four hopefuls Chelsea if he is ready to return against Villa, but the Blues will be without Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger.

Article continues below

Lampard said of that duo: “Ross has been sick since Monday night, not fit to be in the game.

“Rudiger we are hoping he will be available in a week to 10 days.”

Chelsea will welcome the Villans to Stamford Bridge in midweek sat fourth in the Premier League table, but with the chasing pack closing to within six points behind them.