Bonventure Muchika could face former employer as Ulinzi Stars host Tusker

The former SS Assad winger Sunday Mwahila also got his debut for Ulinzi Stars last weekend

Bonventure Muchika is most likely to get a starting berth against his former side when Ulinzi Stars host Tusker at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Muchika joined Ulinzi from Tusker last transfer window and was handed his first start in the Soldiers’ win against Sony Sugar last weekend.

Having helped Ulinzi bring to a halt a nine-game unbeaten run against the Millers, coach Dunstan Nyaudo was impressed by the Muchika’s composure at the back, and the Don is most likely to hand him a second start-this time around, against his former employers after he formed a formidable partnership with Omar Mbongi at the center of the defense.

“Muchika is a good defender and has the experience to thrive in the top flight. He has played for Muhoroni Youth and Tusker and among his best qualities, he is calm in defense and makes good decisions,” he said.

“His debut went well but we should expect more from him. It is great that he will be facing his former side, and it is always fun to play your former team,” he added.

Sunday Mwahila also got his debut for Ulinzi Stars in the Sony’s win and the former SS Assad winger was also impressive. “Sunday gave a good account of himself in the few minutes he got. He has been improving in training and his true qualities are coming out. He is a fast player though not just ready for a full game in the Premier League. I believe in the latter stages of the season he will be a crucial player for us,” Nyaudo was quoted by Ulinzistars.com.