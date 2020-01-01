Bonucci takes aim at Juventus rivals who called for Serie A abandonment after 'my most beautiful' title win

The 33-year-old saved a special message for those he saw as sabotaging his side's ninth successive Italian league crown

Leonardo Bonucci has taken aim at ’ doubters and detractors after they secured their ninth consecutive Serie A title.

Juve sealed the championship with a 2-0 win at home to Sampdoria on Sunday evening, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi

After the game, veteran defender Bonucci posted a compilation video of his team’s highlights from the season, with a pointed caption.

It read: "As captain of a great team. In a surreal year. With a pandemic. Against everything and everyone. For our fans. For those who wanted the playoffs. For those who thought they could win it in our place. For those who criticized us. For those who no longer believed it. MY MOST BEAUTIFUL.”

Bonucci refers back to the confusion of the coronavirus suspension, when a number of potential solutions to the end of the season were considered.

Plenty of senior figures in Italian football didn’t want to see the season completed at all.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito gave his support to the idea of a one-off play-off match between his side and Juve to decide the title. At the time, were just a point behind Juve but after a post-lockdown implosion, they are seven points off the top, behind both and in fourth.

Speaking in a press conference after Juve’s win, Bonucci also paid tribute to captain Giorgio Chiellini, who missed the vast majority of the season with a cruciate ligament injury and calf issues.

"The captain of this team is and remains Giorgio,” Bonucci said. “Unfortunately, this year we had him very little. Giorgio is a leader on and off the field.

“I tried to help myself and the team in critical moments. I hope I have succeeded; it is not easy.

“There were those who believed they could take the trophy from us, there were those who wanted to make a separate championship.

“It was a strange year for those three months. We wanted to continue winning, we met several times telling each other we didn’t want to lose something we already had.”

Juve will conclude their league campaign with fixtures against and , before looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit against in the last 16 of the on August 7.