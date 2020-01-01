Boniface Omondi: Wazito FC complete signing of Gor Mahia striker

The forward is set to help his new side improve in the new Kenyan top-tier campaign

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Boniface Omondi from .

The winger has been a target for the 2018/19 National Super League champions who struggled for consistency in the top-tier.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of the speedy Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia," Wazito confirmed on their website.

More teams

"An alumnus of St Ignatius Loyola Magadi Secondary School in Kisumu, the winger has previously turned out for Agro-Chemicals, and before joining Gor Mahia.

"He also boasts Caf and Caf Confederation Cup experience having represented Gor in the two competitions."

The 25-year-old is delighted with the move and is keen on having a positive impact for his new side.

"I want to thank God for the opportunity to join Wazito FC," Omondi said after signing.

"I know that it is a good side because I have faced them in the league. The goal is to help the team lift titles and I know that it is possible.

"To the fans, I urge them to keep rallying behind the team and everything will be alright."

Wazito coach Fred Ambani has welcomed the player stating his experience will be helpful to the team.

"[Omondi] is a good player. He is a serial winner with a very good winning mentality and that will be a boost for the team," the youthful tactician said.

"He has played in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup and joining the team with such experiences is definitely a big positive."

The Nairobi-based side has recently concluded the signings of Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno and Kevin Kimani.

Article continues below

"I was supposed to join the team earlier because it was an anticipated move from a while back and finally it has happened," Kimani said after his move from .

"I am happy to be here. I am here to improve the team in my own way and I am looking forward to working with my new teammates to move the team forward.

"To the fans, they should expect goals and assists from me because that is what I do best."