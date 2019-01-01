Boniface Oluoch returns for Gor Mahia as they face Posta Rangers

Coach Hassan Oktay reveals to Goal that number one keeper is back and fit to the face the mailmen in a league match

Gor Mahia FC has been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch ahead of the game against Posta Rangers on Wednesday.

The custodian missed the game against Mathare United but according to coach Hassan Oktay, he has recovered. The tactician has also pointed out that the team is ready to play the mailmen, hoping to bag maximum points.

Article continues below

“Oluoch is fit again, but not sure whether he will be included in the squad or not. The good thing is that he has recovered well and ready to play for us again, that is the most important thing.

“We are also prepared for the game against the mailmen, we are aiming at collecting maximum points. The problem has been on our finishing but I hope that will not be the case again because we have been working on it.”

Gor Mahia has managed to collect seven points from five league games.