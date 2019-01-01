Boniface Oluoch among five players suspended from KPL action

Oluoch was sent off after he handled the ball outside the box t the Kenyatta Stadium

goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is among the five Kenyan players suspended from the weekend action.

Oluoch picked a straight red card in K’Ogalo’s 1-0 win over on Wednesday and he is set to miss the champions' round of 17 tie against Kakamega .

Oliver Ruto of will also miss the round of 17 match against leaders FC after he picked a fifth yellow card last time out.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Peter Ng’ang’a (Posta ), Andrew Juma and Titus Echesa of and respectively, are also set to miss out the round of 16 fixtures.

Ng’ang’a will miss Rangers’ trip to Kericho when they face off with Zoo FC. Echesa and Juma meanwhile, have been locked out from the ties against and Bandari respectively. The trio has accumulated five yellow cards each.