Boniface Oluoch among five players suspended from KPL action
Gor Mahia goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is among the five Kenyan Premier League players suspended from the weekend action.
Oluoch picked a straight red card in K’Ogalo’s 1-0 win over Tusker on Wednesday and he is set to miss the champions' round of 17 tie against Kakamega Homeboyz.
Oliver Ruto of Ulinzi Stars will also miss the round of 17 match against leaders Bandari FC after he picked a fifth yellow card last time out.
Meanwhile, Peter Ng’ang’a (Posta Rangers), Andrew Juma and Titus Echesa of Mathare United and Sofapaka respectively, are also set to miss out the round of 16 fixtures.
Ng’ang’a will miss Rangers’ trip to Kericho when they face off with Zoo FC. Echesa and Juma meanwhile, have been locked out from the ties against KCB and Bandari respectively. The trio has accumulated five yellow cards each.